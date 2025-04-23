Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Dispute over NRI’s land results in firing, Dolewal man injured

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2025 05:56 AM IST

On Tuesday, Mandeep Singh received a tip-off that the rival group, which had previously attempted to harvest crops from the disputed land, had returned to the field; accompanied by his associates, he rushed to the village and upon arrival, they were allegedly met by armed men from the opposition group

The long-standing land dispute involving an NRI in Tarafkotli village of Sidhwan Bet area took a violent turn on Tuesday after one person was injured following a clash that erupted over an attempt to harvest wheat from the controversial land, said police.

The injured, Gurpreet Singh of Dolewal village, sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to Jagraon civil hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The injured, Gurpreet Singh of Dolewal village, sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to Jagraon civil hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The injured, Gurpreet Singh of Dolewal village, sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to Jagraon civil hospital.

According to sources, the land belongs to Mandeep Singh, of Tarafkotli, who currently resides abroad. Mandeep had earlier alleged that a group had illegally transferred a large portion of his land in their name using forged documents. Following legal proceedings, the administration ruled in Mandeep’s favour and confiscated the land.

On Tuesday, Mandeep Singh received a tip-off that the rival group, which had previously attempted to harvest crops from the disputed land, had returned to the field. Accompanied by his associates, he rushed to the village. Upon arrival, they were allegedly met by armed men from the opposition group. In the clash that followed, Gurpreet Singh was shot.

Police, led by superintendent of police Harkamal Kaur arrived at the scene. A police team visited the site, recorded statements from witnesses and began a probe. SP Kaur confirmed that an investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken after the statement is fully recorded.

Inspector Hira Singh, SHO Sidhwan Bet police station, said that the opposition group attempted to forcibly harvest the wheat crop and fled the scene upon seeing the approaching police vehicles.

