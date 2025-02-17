Ludhiana: Dissuaded from liquor intake, 60-year-old kills brother

The Tibba police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly murdering his younger brother following a heated argument. The accused reportedly attacked his brother with a blunt iron object, causing severe head injuries that led to his death. The accused reportedly attacked his brother with a blunt iron object, causing severe head injuries that led to his death. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Paramjit Singh, a labourer from Krishan Vihar, Tibba Road. Acting on a complaint filed by Paramjit’s son Lovepreet Singh, the police registered an FIR against 60-year-old Gurdial Singh.

According to the police, the dispute stemmed from the victim’s repeated attempts to stop his elder brother from consuming alcohol as he would often create disturbances in the household under the influence of drugs. On February 14, a similar altercation took place when the victim once again tried to prevent his brother from drinking.

Inspector Bhagatvir Singh, SHO at the Tibba police station, stated that Paramjit and Gurdial were alone at home on February 15 when the incident occurred. Gurdial was consuming alcohol. When Paramjit tried to stop him, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Gurdial picked up an iron block and struck his brother on his head, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing Paramjit’s screams, neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the family. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The family then reported the matter to the police.

The police arrested Gurdial Singh and booked him under Sections 103 (murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials are now interrogating the accused and working to recover the weapon used in the crime.

Inspector Bhagatvir Singh further added that the brothers frequently fought over the issue as Gurdial was known for excessive drinking, often even during the daytime, which led to disturbances in the household.