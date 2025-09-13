Ludhiana district admn mandates use of Super SMS tech for combine harvesters

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rakesh Kumar has directed all combine harvester owners in the district to exclusively use Super SMS-equipped machines for harvesting paddy. The decision, aimed at better stubble management and combat air pollution, comes after directives from the Air Quality Management Commission, New Delhi, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). (HT Photo for representation)

The decision, aimed at better stubble management and combat air pollution, comes after directives from the Air Quality Management Commission, New Delhi, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Addressing a meeting with combine owners, Kumar highlighted the importance of using BIS-certified Super SMS machines, which help manage paddy stubble efficiently without the need for burning. “The primary objective of this initiative is to eradicate stubble burning and ensure proper management of paddy residue. The Super SMS technology is essential for reducing environmental pollution and ensuring better wheat sowing in the following season,” said Kumar.

The ADC has also issued a strict warning that any combine harvester found operating without the required technology would be seized and violators would face stringent legal actions.

He further announced a ban on the operation of combines from 6 pm to 10 am.

According to the PPCB’s guidelines dated September 25, 2020, violators will face environmental compensation of ₹50,000 for the first violation, ₹75,000 for the second, and ₹1,00,000 for subsequent violations, the ADC said.

“Joint teams from the PPCB, agriculture department, and police will be deployed in the fields to monitor compliance, and strict action will be taken against offenders, including the seizure of machinery,” the ADC added.