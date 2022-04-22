Ludhiana district bags three National Panchayat Awards

The district bagged three National Panchayat Awards 2022 announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat Rohle village won the national award, while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) was awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik congratulated additional deputy commissioner (ADC) (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, other officials and all stakeholders for bagging the national awards, saying the same materialised because of their team work.

Amit Kumar Panchal said a function will be organised at Gram Panchayat Pali, Samba district in Jammu & Kashmir, to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2022, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. He added that all the gram panchayats would join the function through web casting and the awards will be presented online.

