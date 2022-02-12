Ludhiana district cricket association holds U-16 cricket trials
As many as 115 budding cricketers participated in the trials conducted by Ludhiana district cricket association.
The Ludhiana district cricket association (LDCA) conducted trials for the U-16 category, under the guidelines of Punjab Cricket Association, at GRD institution on Saturday. As many as 115 budding cricketers participated in the trials.
Karan Goel, a former Punjab Ranji player, was the selector at the trials along with PCA coach Amit Sharma.
