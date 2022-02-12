Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana district cricket association holds U-16 cricket trials

As many as 115 budding cricketers participated in the trials conducted by Ludhiana district cricket association.
Budding crickers in action during the Ludhiana district cricket association’s trials at GRD institution on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana district cricket association (LDCA) conducted trials for the U-16 category, under the guidelines of Punjab Cricket Association, at GRD institution on Saturday. As many as 115 budding cricketers participated in the trials.

Karan Goel, a former Punjab Ranji player, was the selector at the trials along with PCA coach Amit Sharma.

