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Ludhiana: Division 6 SHO transferred for shopkeeper’s ‘custodial torture’

The station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 6 in Ludhiana, Vijay Kumar, was transferred to the police lines on Wednesday following allegations of custodial torture by a local chicken shop owner

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The station house officer (SHO) of Division number 6 station has been transferred to the police lines after a chicken shop owner accused him of custodial torture, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on January 30 against four police personnel for allegedly torturing a cab driver. (HT File)

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma took action against inspector Vijay Kumar after the shopkeeper filed a written complaint. However, the SHO refuted the allegations. He said the shopkeeper had been illegally allowing people to consume alcohol at his shop and had been warned about it 15 days earlier as well.

According to complainant Sarabjit Singh, he runs a fish and chicken shop in Nirankari Mohalla. He added that he was present at his shop around 9 pm on Friday when SHO Vijay Kumar arrived with a police team. At that time, no one was found consuming alcohol at the shop. About 20–25 minutes later, four men came with a bottle of liquor and asked to sit and drink inside the shop, but he refused.

Similar case in January

On January 30, an FIR was registered against four police personnel for allegedly torturing a cab driver. The controversy erupted after cab driver Ranjot Singh alleged that he was brutally assaulted while in police custody following a road accident near Old Session Court Chowk on January 26. It was alleged that his car collided with another vehicle, after which the occupants of the second car called the police, who tortured him at the police post. All four police personnel were later suspended.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Division 6 SHO transferred for shopkeeper’s ‘custodial torture’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Division 6 SHO transferred for shopkeeper’s ‘custodial torture’
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