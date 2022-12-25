Ludhiana division leads in Punjab’s GST collection

Maintaining its top position in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Ludhiana Division stood first at the state level in GST collections and growth rate during the first eight months of the current financial year.

The division collected GST revenue of ₹3,354 crore during this financial year till November-end, and also registered a growth of 23% in GST over the same period of financial year 2021-22. Punjab finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema reviewed the performance of various divisions of the tax department and the districts falling under these divisions during the monthly review meeting of the department, the spokesman said.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the taxation department said that Ludhiana-II collected the highest GST revenue of ₹1,018 crore, while Ludhiana-5 registered the highest growth rate among the six districts under Ludhiana division with a GST increase of 48%. The total GST collection recorded by various divisions of the tax department till November is compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Disclosing the revenue growth rate, the spokesperson said that Patiala division stood second with a growth rate of 26%, while Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Ropar divisions recorded a growth rate of 19% , 19%, 17%, 9.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

He further said that in total GST revenue collection, Ropar division stood second with GST revenue of ₹2,002 crore, while the total GST collection of Jalandhar, Amritsar, Faridkot, Patiala and Ferozepur divisions stood at ₹1,420 crore, ₹886 crore, ₹872 crore, ₹700 crore and ₹364 crore respectively.