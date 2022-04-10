Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater

For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field.

Inaugurating a district-level awareness camp organised for farmers at the office of chief agriculture officer at Pakhowal road on Saturday, Gaind said the adoption of ridge seeding technique will not only save massive volume of groundwater, but will also help in increasing yield and reducing input cost.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma and MLA (Ludhiana West) Gupreet Gogi were also present at the camp.

Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years, also addressed farmers and motivated them to use the technique which saves ground water.

Gaind said he held a meeting with Singh a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.

He added that Singh had brought up the concept of ridge farming, under which direct paddy transplantation is done on the ridges without needing to puddle the entire fields, a technique that significantly reduces the amount of water required for paddy cultivation while also doing away with stubble burning practices and increasing yield.

The divisional commissioner also said the practices adopted by progressive farmers will also be displayed at grain markets in all districts under Patiala division during wheat procurement. He said the aim behind it was to sensitise farmers to emulate the path of progressive farmers, thereby contributing towards water conservation and environment protection. A video of techniques like direct paddy sowing was also shown during the event.

Highlighting the current water table in the state, Gaind said several development blocks of the state have been categorised as dark zones with respect to groundwater usage and it was the need of the hour to take serious action towards water conservation through modern practices.

DC Sharma said district administration is working for the welfare of the farmers and converse natural resources.