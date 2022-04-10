Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater
For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field.
Inaugurating a district-level awareness camp organised for farmers at the office of chief agriculture officer at Pakhowal road on Saturday, Gaind said the adoption of ridge seeding technique will not only save massive volume of groundwater, but will also help in increasing yield and reducing input cost.
Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma and MLA (Ludhiana West) Gupreet Gogi were also present at the camp.
Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years, also addressed farmers and motivated them to use the technique which saves ground water.
Gaind said he held a meeting with Singh a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.
He added that Singh had brought up the concept of ridge farming, under which direct paddy transplantation is done on the ridges without needing to puddle the entire fields, a technique that significantly reduces the amount of water required for paddy cultivation while also doing away with stubble burning practices and increasing yield.
The divisional commissioner also said the practices adopted by progressive farmers will also be displayed at grain markets in all districts under Patiala division during wheat procurement. He said the aim behind it was to sensitise farmers to emulate the path of progressive farmers, thereby contributing towards water conservation and environment protection. A video of techniques like direct paddy sowing was also shown during the event.
Highlighting the current water table in the state, Gaind said several development blocks of the state have been categorised as dark zones with respect to groundwater usage and it was the need of the hour to take serious action towards water conservation through modern practices.
DC Sharma said district administration is working for the welfare of the farmers and converse natural resources.
-
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines. Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer's agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.
-
Bengaluru Karaga to continue tradition of visiting dargah
Despite recent calls by right-wing groups demanding to keep the Muslim community away from Hindu festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga procession will continue the traditional visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, organisers said on Saturday. The annual Bengaluru Karaga festival is returning to its full glory after a long break of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The procession also involves a visit to a Dargah.
-
Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16
The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm. The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.
-
Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school
Taking strict note of the non-compliance of Kaur's previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay. Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.
-
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics