Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: DJ dies as car overturns after hitting divider on National Highway
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: DJ dies as car overturns after hitting divider on National Highway

The deceased has been identified as Hitesh Dhiman, 39, a DJ from Division Number 3 area; incident took place on the service lane of Ludhiana-Delhi national highway on late Monday night
The DJ is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 39-year-old man died after his car rammed into a divider and then overturned on the service lane of Ludhiana-Delhi national highway on late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Hitesh Dhiman, 39, a disc-jockey from Division Number 3 area.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer, Salem Tabri, said that according to family members, Hitesh had gone to Phillaur for some work around 8pm. Around 9:30pm, he was returning home in his car when the mishap took place.

“Near Ladhowal, Hitesh got on to the service lane of the highway. When he reached close to the Talwandi crossing, his speeding car rammed into the divider and overturned. Thereafter, the car hit a tree near the spot. Onlookers rushed Hitesh to hospital, however, doctors declared him dead,” said the cop.

The sub-inspector added Ludhiana police have inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Hitesh is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

