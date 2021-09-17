Ludhiana doctor couple booked for causing death due to negligence

A doctor couple was booked for causing death due to negligence of an elderly man who died during his post-surgery treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana in April this year.

The accused, Dr Ashish Ohri and his wife Dr Shweta Ohri, run Arogya Hospital at Jassiyan Road in the city. A case was also registered against their staff members on the statement of Deepak Kumar of Bank Colony of Haibowal.

In the complaint, Kumar said his father Tarlok Chand, 65, was admitted to the hospital after he developed some health complications. The patient was diagnosed with infection in his private parts and underwent a surgery on January 15. Then he was shifted to the recovery room where a hot air blower was kept in the blanket causing burn injuries on his legs, the complainant alleged. The doctors delayed the treatment of burn injuries following which he shifted his father to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, he added.

As the infection spread, the doctors amputated the right leg of the 65-year-old, but his condition kept on deteriorating. Then he was shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh where he died on April 20.

Before his death his father had recorded his statement to the police on April 13.

Sub-inspector Bhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the case was registered section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Haibowal police station after getting medical opinion from the civil surgeon’s office.

“We will arrest the accused soon,” he said.

The civil surgeon’s report says the patient sustained burns at Arogya Hospital due to a hot air blower and healing was delayed due to comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease. The report said the burn injuries at Arogya Hospital could have been avoided.