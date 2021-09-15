Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana doctor has close shave as car falls into canal
chandigarh news

Ludhiana doctor has close shave as car falls into canal

The doctors car fell into a canal in Ludhiana , however she broke the glass window and got onto the car’s roof; passersby helped bring her to safety
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Police fished out the doctor’s car from the Ludhiana canal. (HT Photo)

A city-based doctor narrowly escaped death after her car plunged into the Sidhwan Canal near Issewal bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The alert doctor broke the windowpane of the car and managed to get on the roof of the car. She was rescued by passersby. Later, the police fished out the car from the canal.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amarjit Singh, from the Raghunath Enclave police post, said Dr Alka of DMCH hospital was driving the car. She was moving from Ferozepur Road to Issewal when she lost control over her vehicle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will continue to explore possibilities to get J&K’s spl status back: Mehbooba

Ludhiana private hospital wrongly diagnosis 26-year-old with HIV

Kovind to be third President to address Himachal assembly

Jai Ram-Nadda meeting fuels HP cabinet rejig speculation
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP