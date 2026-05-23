Ludhiana: Dog bite cases surge as civic body struggles to curb stray population

Dog bite cases continue to rise sharply in Ludhiana, with the civil hospital recording 5,172 cases between January and April this year — nearly 40% of the total cases reported in 2025 — even as the state government weighs measures to tackle the growing stray dog menace.

The district recorded 37,200 dog bite cases in 2025, up more than 19% from 31,054 cases in 2024. (Manish/HT)

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According to data from the civil hospital, 1,402 dog bite cases were reported in January this year, followed by 1,261 in February, 1,191 in March and 1,318 in April. During the same period last year, the hospital had recorded 4,801 cases. In 2025, the hospital reported a total of 13,153 dog bite cases.

Officials and animal welfare groups attributed the steady rise in cases to the increasing stray dog population and the slow pace of sterilisation drives, which they said remain constrained by inadequate infrastructure, limited funding and manpower shortages.

The district recorded 37,200 dog bite cases in 2025, up more than 19% from 31,054 cases in 2024. Municipal health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra estimated that the city currently has nearly 50,000 stray dogs.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue has again come into focus after a recent tweet by the chief minister triggered discussions around controlling the stray dog population. However, municipal corporation (MC) officials said they have not yet received any directions from the government to launch a fresh campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue has again come into focus after a recent tweet by the chief minister triggered discussions around controlling the stray dog population. However, municipal corporation (MC) officials said they have not yet received any directions from the government to launch a fresh campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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The MC did, however, carry out a sterilisation drive in the Haibowal area on Friday. “We haven’t received any orders from higher authorities to start any new campaign as yet. We will wait for directions. We are carrying out regular sterilisation drives,” said Dr Malhotra.

Despite the sharp rise in dog bite cases, the MC’s sterilisation campaign continues to cover only a fraction of the stray dog population each year.

Officials said around 12,000 dogs were sterilised in 2025, far below the estimated stray population in the city.

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According to a member of the Society for Protection of Animals against Cruelty (SPAC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, inadequate financial support remains one of the key reasons behind the slow pace of sterilisation.

The SPAC member said sterilising a dog at a private clinic costs nearly ₹7,000, while MC tenders provide only ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 per dog. “Even the products required for the process cost over ₹1,000,” the member said.

The source added that the sterilisation process also involves keeping dogs under observation for nearly five days and treating any complications arising from the procedure, further limiting the number of animals that can be handled at a time.

“This affects the pace at which dogs can be sterilised and vaccinated against rabies,” the SPAC member said.

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Another major challenge, officials said, is the lack of adequate infrastructure. At present, the city has only one animal birth control centre in Haibowal, which can accommodate around 18 dogs at a time.

“With this limited infrastructure and resources, there is only so much we can do,” the SPAC member added.

Officials also pointed out that the MC’s sterilisation campaign is confined to areas within municipal limits, while dog bite cases have also increased sharply in the rapidly urbanising outskirts of the city.

Animal rights activists have urged the administration to ensure that any action taken to control the stray dog population remains humane and in compliance with court directions. “The Supreme Court’s orders must be followed carefully. The administration must focus on sterilisation and vaccination. No dog must be subjected to cruelty,”

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