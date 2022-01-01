Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Dogs maul 5-year-old to death

The victim, Raja, was playing outside his house when he was attacked and killed; hearing his screams his grandmother and neighbours rushed out to help him, but he had already been badly bitten by then
His grandmother said he had recently come to Ludhiana from Bihar with his family. Many incidents of dog bites have been reported from the Ludhiana village, but nothing has been done to solve the menace.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A five- year-old boy was mauled and killed by a pack of dogs near his house in Bahomajra village, Khanna, on Friday.

The victim, Raja, was playing outside his house when he was attacked and killed. Hearing his screams his grandmother and neighbours rushed out to help him, but he had already been badly bitten by then. Raja died on the spot, before he could get medical help.

His grandmother said he had recently come to Ludhiana from Bihar with his family. Many incidents of dog bites have been reported from the village, but nothing has been done to solve the menace.

