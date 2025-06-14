Ludhiana: Domestic help, aide steal cash, jewellery

A domestic help couple from Nepal, hired about a month ago, allegedly committed a burglary along with an aide at the home of an architect in Sukhmani Enclave, Barewal Road. The accused stole gold and silver jewellery, cash and a licensed firearm while the family was away. According to the complaint filed by Manish Kapoor, the house was locked when the incident took place. Kapoor’s wife and children had gone to her parental home, and he left for China on June 7. He came to know about the burglary upon his return on June 12. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against four persons — Jai Singh Nath and Laxmi Nath (the domestic help couple), their aide Naveen, and Ramesh, who had introduced them to the family. (File)

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) of the Sarabha Nagar police station, said Ramesh, also a native of Nepal, was known to the Kapoor family. He had arranged the domestic help and office assistant. While the house was locked, the domestic help couple was allowed to stay in a nearby house provided by the victim.

“When the family was away, the accused entered the house from the backside and carried out the theft. There were no CCTV cameras at the back entrance, which gave them an opportunity to go unnoticed,” she said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are working to identify the exact value of the stolen items. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.