Ludhiana: ‘Don’t have a single drop of water to spare’

Punjab local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh reiterated chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s stance on the water sharing issue with Haryana. The minister stated that the central government is playing games with us. “We don’t have a single drop of water to spare. Punjab will not give water to Haryana or any other state. Our position is clear and will remain the same in the future,” said Dr Singh. Our position is clear and will remain the same in the future, said Dr Singh. (HT Photo for representation)

The minister was in Ludhiana on Wednesday to attend a meeting in Doraha with Payal constituency MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Doraha nagar council president Sudarshan Sharma and other officials. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss on-going development projects in the Payal constituency.

Dr Singh said that he had detailed discussions with MLA Giaspura and officials regarding the development works in the Payal constituency, which includes nagar council Payal, nagar council Doraha, and nagar panchayat Malaud. The discussions primarily focused on key issues, including the drinking water supply problem.

The minister highlighted that the MLA Giaspura has been actively working to address the issue and has made some progress; however, some tasks remain pending. “The Punjab government will provide the necessary funds to complete the remaining work and resolve the water supply issues,” Dr Singh added.

The meeting was attended by All Trade Union president Bobby Tiwari, as well as councillors Gurinder Singh Bajwa, Narinder Singh, Lucky Anand, Rahul Bector, Bobby Kapla, and other local leaders.

Earlier, the minister visited the residence of Ludhiana municipal corporation mayor Inderjit Kaur, in Doraha to offer condolences on the passing of her mother. Accompanied by Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Dr Singh expressed deep sorrow, stating, “The loss of a mother is profoundly painful, especially for daughters who share a unique bond with their mothers.”