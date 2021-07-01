Ludhiana: Drive launched to ensure safe travel in auto-rickshaw

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to make people feel safe while travelling in auto-rickshaws, the Ludhiana police have launched a special drive to verify all three-wheelers by equipping them with a unique ID and linking it with PPSAANJH mobile application.

The traffic police have come up with a plan to do away with unlicensed auto-rickshaws in the city. The move is aimed at curbing crime involving auto-rickshaw gangs.

Conceptualised in 2012 during the tenure of Ishwar Singh, first commissioner of Ludhiana police, it took nearly 10 years for the auto-rickshaw registration to become a reality.

The current police chief, Rakesh Agrawal, who launched the drive and an android mobile application by pasting reflective stickers bearing unique ID on auto-rickshaws here on Wednesday, said, “By using SafeAutoPb on PPSAANJH app, passengers can verify all details of an auto-rickshaw and credentials of its driver.”

“As soon as a passenger will enter the unique ID number in the application, all the details, including the driver’s photo, auto’s exterior and interior photos besides its registration will appear on the mobile screen,” he said, adding that the move aims to provide sense of safety and security to passengers, especially women, who travel alone at odd hours.

How auto-rickshaw drivers can get themselves registered

Agrawal said anyone willing to register their auto-rickshaws would have to visit the nearest saanjh kendra with all necessary documents, including driving licence, RC, permit and address proof among others.

He said that saanjh kendra will use the ‘SafeAutoPB’ software’s official login to capture details of the owner, driver, auto-rickshaw and upload copies of all relevant documents, and generate a unique ID, of which four reflective stickers will be pasted inside and outside the verified auto.

He added that whenever a new driver is added to an entry, it would be the responsibility of the owner to get his/her details updated in the software.

The police chief said that once the database of auto-rickshaws is created, it will also help in preventing crimes. Apart from this, it would be easy to identify the accused in case anyone commits a crime using an unregistered auto-rickshaw.

Agrawal added that joint police commissioner (traffic) will be the nodal officer for the smooth conduct of the drive and the police will be charging ₹150 for covering the cost of stickers and driver’s verification for which proper receipt will be issued from saanjh kendra.

“It is mandatory for every auto-rickshaw owner to get their vehicles registered with the unique ID, otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators,” said joint police commissioner (traffic) Deepak Pareek.

Agrawal also urged the residents of Ludhiana to prefer travelling in auto-rickshaws with unique ID pasted on them. In case of any suspicion, the passenger can immediately call the police control room at 112, he added.

Lakhwinder Singh Dhillon, president of Auto-rickshaw Union, meanwhile, slammed the decision of registration. He said the move has been taken without discussion with the union representatives. He alleged that most of the auto-rickshaws are being operated by nexus involving politicians and cops, while those owning a three-wheeler are just wasting time in completing government formalities.

He said while diesel and petrol auto-rickshaws have been asked to register themselves with the police, no such proposal has been initiated for battery operated auto-rickshaws.