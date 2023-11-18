Ludhiana: Driver electrocuted to death as truck crashes into electric pole

A truck driver was electrocuted to death after his truck crashed into an electricity pole in Samrala near the civil hospital in the wee hours on Friday.

After hitting the electric pole, the truck crashed into locked shops in the area. The impact of the mishap was less as the mishap took place in the early hours.

The victim has been identified as Rana Singh of Dhaliwal village in Gurdaspur, who was coming from Dhaliwal after loading scrap in his truck.

ASI Pawanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the incident occurred around 3am on Friday. He said that it is suspected that the driver fell asleep while driving and crashed the truck into the electricity pole before ramming into locked shops.

He said that the power supply cable fell on the truck and the driver was electrocuted to death.

The police cut the power supply to the area and removed the truck using a crane. The driver’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. His family members were informed about the mishap.

