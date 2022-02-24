Ludhiana | DRM reviews EDFC project at Sahnewal railway station

Divisional railway manager, Ferozpur Division, Seema Sharma on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the under-construction Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) Project at Sahnewal railway station.

Under the project, over 1,850 km long freight line from Sahnewal railway station in the district to Dankuni, near Kolkata, is being constructed by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to enable fast and clear passage of goods’ trains that will help in boosting the industrial sector, which relies heavily on Indian railways for transporting goods.

DRM reached the Sahnewal station in the special inspection train that included other senior officials from the division for inspection.

A senior official, who was part of the inspection team said, “This will reduce rail congestion and will give a free way to goods’ trains and also will decrease the travel time of the passenger trains. Moreover, the transportation costs for the manufacturers will also be reduced.”

DRM Sharma initially reached Ludhiana railway station but did not step out of her inspection vehicle. As per her schedule, the officer was supposed to reach the station at 9:40 am but arrived at 11:25 am.

The officers swung into action to make arrangements. The cleanliness staff was seen cleaning and washing the tracks at platforms two and three, where the inspection vehicle of the officer was supposed to reach.

Moreover, the escalators towards the Civil Lines entry were seen getting repaired by the railway staff speculating DRM to do a detailed inspection at the railway station.

Anil Kumar, inspector, railway protection force, was seen waiting for the officer along with the Ludhiana station director Tarun Kumar and station superintendent Ashok Singh Salaria at platform number 3 since the scheduled time of the DRM.

When asked about the checking at the station, Sharma said she won’t conduct checking at Ludhiana station and would rather move to Sahnewal.

Meanwhile, senior officials from Ludhiana station, including assistant divisional engineer (ADEN) Kapil Vats and Ajay Pal Singh, chief commercial inspector, accompanied the officer to Sahnewal station.

Lack of cleanliness and inapt records

While doing a detailed scrutiny of the operations there, DRM expressed disappointment over the lack of cleanliness at the Sahnewal station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer directed the concerned officers to get the chopped trees lying at a platform cleared from the area and also conducted a detailed inspection of the tracks at the Sahnewal station and asked the engineering department to regularly maintain those.

DRM was not pleased after checking the records maintained by the railway officials at Sahnewal station and shared suggestions and tips to maintain the records correctly.

