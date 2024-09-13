Ludhiana: Drugs case: Another held, over 15 at large

A day after a drug peddling suspect along with his two aides following an exchange of fire, the police arrest his mother also, while more than 15 aides of the accused are on the run. A total of four accused have been arrested so far. A day after a drug peddling suspect along with his two aides following an exchange of fire, the police arrest his mother also, while more than 15 aides of the accused are on the run. (HT File)

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who stated that they received a tip-off that the accused are hatching a conspiracy to execute some crime. When the police conducted a raid, the accused opened an attack with sharp edged weapons and opened fire. When the police retaliated one of the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

He added that earlier the police had arrested three accused including Rohit, Vijay Kumar and Madan Lal. Later, the police arrested his mother Babita also.

An FIR under sections 115(2), 126 (2), 132, 220, 109, 351 (1,3), 191(3), 190 of BNS, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.