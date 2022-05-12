Ludhiana | Drugs used to weaken countries: Minister Kaushal Kishore
National Service Scheme unit of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Thursday organised a programme and seminar on ‘Awareness on alcohol addiction and drug abuse among youth’
The chief guest of the seminar was Kaushal Kishore, minister of state, housing and urban affairs, Government of India.
Kishore has started a campaign ‘Nasha Mukt Samaj Andolan-Abhiyan Kaushal Ka’ to save youth from drug menace by raising awareness at the national level.
Kishore said this is a conspiracy to weaken other countries also. Speaking about the glorious history and heritage of Punjab, he said this state of powerful people should be drug free.
Kishore also administered an oath with the students of GADVASU to save them from drugs.
Vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh said every person living in the society should avoid such harmful drugs.
The V-C also informed that an organisation named ‘Atam Pargas’ was also making a concerted effort to restore the glorious history of Punjab and encourage the children of Punjab to study.
Drugs ruin families: Minister Kaushal Kishore
SCD Government College on Thursday organised a seminar on eradication of drugs, chaired by Kaushal Kishore, minister of state, housing and urban affairs, Government of India.
Kishore said, “I lost my son, Akash Kishore, to drugs in 2020,” adding that the helplessness after not being able to save his son despite best medical help motivated him to launch a mission to eradicate drugs from the country.
“With this aim in mind, I am touring every corner of the country. Every year, lakhs of people die due to drugs’ overdose. Crime has been increasing in society, enlistment in the armed forces has gone down as the youngsters fail to qualify,” the minister said.
He said drug traffickers themselves stay away from drugs but get more and more people indulged in the same.
“Families are ruined. Youngsters initially consume drugs to relieve boredom and relax, but eventually get addicted and are exploited by the drug mafia,” the minister added.
The participants took pledge to stay away from drugs. The session concluded with the National Anthem.
-
Two arrested for extorting ₹10 lakh from former deputy mayor of Gurugram
Police arrested two people on Wednesday for allegedly implicating a BJP leader from Haryana, who was a senior deputy mayor of Gurugram, in false cases, blackmailing him and extorting money from him.
-
Dream of pure drinking water to each household coming true: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanth said here on Thursday that the situation in the Bundelkhand-Vindhya region of the state was changing with the launch of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' on August 15, 2019. Yogi was speaking in the review meeting of the various projects launched by Jal Shakti department and Swachh Bharat Mission. Yogi Adityanath said under 'har ghar nal-har ghar jal', 2.64 lakh households in the state would get pure drinking water this year.
-
Two trucks collide, affect traffic on both carriageways of NH 48
Traffic between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was severely affected for over 10 hours on Thursday after two trucks collided and overturned on both carriageways of NH-48. Traffic police officials said around 1am on Thursday, two trucks collided near the Narsinghpur foot over bridge (FOB) on the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway. The movement of vehicles on NH-48, especially between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur, was severely hampered following the accident.
-
Ludhiana | 400 attend workshop on genome editing in agriculture at PAU
Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday organised a workshop on 'Genome editing in agriculture: Science, potential and policies' in association with National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali, and Biotech Consortium India Limited, New Delhi. Professor Ashwani Pareek, executive director, NABI, Mohali, pointed out the need for technological innovation and also mentioned that May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day every year.
-
Ludhiana | 34 farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU
A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training in summer mushroom cultivation at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University from May 9 to 11. The course was planned in association with the department of microbiology, PAU. Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said the microbiology experts enhanced the knowledge of the trainees on cultivating and processing mushroom, its marketing and loan availability.
