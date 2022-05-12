Ludhiana | Drugs used to weaken countries: Minister Kaushal Kishore

National Service Scheme unit of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Thursday organised a programme and seminar on ‘Awareness on alcohol addiction and drug abuse among youth’

The chief guest of the seminar was Kaushal Kishore, minister of state, housing and urban affairs, Government of India.

Kishore has started a campaign ‘Nasha Mukt Samaj Andolan-Abhiyan Kaushal Ka’ to save youth from drug menace by raising awareness at the national level.

Kishore said this is a conspiracy to weaken other countries also. Speaking about the glorious history and heritage of Punjab, he said this state of powerful people should be drug free.

Kishore also administered an oath with the students of GADVASU to save them from drugs.

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh said every person living in the society should avoid such harmful drugs.

The V-C also informed that an organisation named ‘Atam Pargas’ was also making a concerted effort to restore the glorious history of Punjab and encourage the children of Punjab to study.

Drugs ruin families: Minister Kaushal Kishore

SCD Government College on Thursday organised a seminar on eradication of drugs, chaired by Kaushal Kishore, minister of state, housing and urban affairs, Government of India.

Kishore said, “I lost my son, Akash Kishore, to drugs in 2020,” adding that the helplessness after not being able to save his son despite best medical help motivated him to launch a mission to eradicate drugs from the country.

“With this aim in mind, I am touring every corner of the country. Every year, lakhs of people die due to drugs’ overdose. Crime has been increasing in society, enlistment in the armed forces has gone down as the youngsters fail to qualify,” the minister said.

He said drug traffickers themselves stay away from drugs but get more and more people indulged in the same.

“Families are ruined. Youngsters initially consume drugs to relieve boredom and relax, but eventually get addicted and are exploited by the drug mafia,” the minister added.

The participants took pledge to stay away from drugs. The session concluded with the National Anthem.