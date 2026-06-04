Ludhiana: Dug-up road hammers biz, troubles commuters; speedy work sought

:Residents and shopkeepers of Nurwala Road’s lane number 4 near Guru Gobind Singh Nagar have been urging officials to expedite the ongoing pipe-laying and road construction work while complaining that the dug-up road and the resulting dust have caused severe inconvenience for the past two months.

Noorwala road located in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar street no 4 in bad condition, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Shopkeepers said the damaged road, dust and blocked routes have significantly affected their businesses and customers avoid visiting the market. Deepjyot, a local shopkeeper, said that the road has remained dug up for the past two to three months, causing major problems for shop owners.

Dust has became an another major concern. Sanjeev Kumar, another shopkeeper, said the shopkeepers spend the entire day sitting in dusty conditions and some even wear masks while working. Residents fear that the continuous exposure to dust could lead to respiratory problems, especially among children and elderly people.

Vikas, a local resident, said that repeated complaints were made regarding the road condition. Some levelling work has been carried out, but still the road remains uneven and difficult for vehicles to navigate. He added that the customers continue to hesitate before visiting the market.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents also highlighted the problems faced by school-going children. According to locals, school buses are unable to enter this area due to the damaged roads. As a result, many parents have to walk certain distance every day to drop and pick up their children from bus stops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents also highlighted the problems faced by school-going children. According to locals, school buses are unable to enter this area due to the damaged roads. As a result, many parents have to walk certain distance every day to drop and pick up their children from bus stops. {{/usCountry}}

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Manmohit Singh alleged that the work was progressing slowly because of a lack of proper supervision. He claimed that workers often arrived according to their own schedule, causing delays.

Following complaints, MLA Daljit Singh Grewal visited the area and interacted with residents and shopkeepers. Shopkeepers requested that the new road be constructed at a lower level than their shop entrances to prevent rainwater from entering their premises during the monsoon season.

Superintending engineer Ranjit Singh of the municipal corporation’s building and roads cell, zone A, said sewage and water supply pipelines have recently been laid in this area. He said the tender for the road work has already been allotted and construction will begin once the pipeline related work is completed.

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