Ludhiana: Dugri bridge static compactor lying defunct from three years

Even as the municipal corporation (MC) is actively installing static compactors across the city to manage waste, the city’s first static compactor near Dugri bridge, installed in 2016 under the smart city mission, the site has been lying defunct for nearly three years. The static waste compactor, initially heralded as a solution to curb open garbage dumps, was positioned near the Sidhwan canal bridge on Dugri Road. (HT Photo)

The static waste compactor, initially heralded as a solution to curb open garbage dumps, was positioned near the Sidhwan canal bridge on Dugri Road. However, after a brief period of success, the compactor encountered operational issues, rendering it unusable. Despite its strategic placement and the need for efficient waste management in the area, the compactor has remained inoperative, much to the frustration of local residents.

Sanitary workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed challenges in managing garbage due to the non-functional compactor. With limited space and pathways for waste disposal, workers are compelled to scatter garbage near the compactor, exacerbating sanitation concerns in the vicinity.

Concerns over the defunct compactor were raised by Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and MC officials during a visit to the site two years ago. Sanitary workers highlighted their difficulties stemming from the inactive compactor, prompting the MLA to urge MC officials to expedite its restoration.

Jagmohan Singh, a commuter said, “I cross through the area every day to reach my office and this compactor is just near to traffic lights and scattered garbage outside the place greet us and foul smell force us to cross the red light. I request the state government to install the new static compactor here and also reuse the earlier static compactor which was installed with much fanfare by the government and has been lying defunct.”

Jaspreet Singh, a city resident said, “The continued neglect of the static compactor near Dugri bridge underscores the need for swift action by the MC to address operational challenges and ensure effective waste management practices in the area. As residents contend with the repercussions of scattered garbage, calls for prompt reactivation of the compactor persist, emphasising the importance of timely intervention in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in the community”.

Sanjay Kanwar, superintending engineer, MC, said, “I have already directed the officials to install a new compactor near Dugri bridge and Scooter market first and problems will be resolved after installation of these compactors”.