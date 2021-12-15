Ludhiana | Dumped by teenager, infant dies of cold

A newborn girl died of the cold after her 14-year-old mother, a rape victim, dumped her in a vacant plot after giving birth to her in the Salem Tabri area on Tuesday.

The newborn has been sent to the to the civil hospital for autopsy and the police have also lodged an FIR against the man who raped and impregnated the teenager. The minor had not reported the rape to the authorities.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that the teen mother had dumped her newborn child, wrapped in a flimsy sheet. The passersby were alerted to the child’s presence after a pack of dogs gathered around the child.

The locals said they had spotted a teenager throw something in the plot. She was also captured on CCTV camera.

Inspector Ramandeep Singh, station house officer, said the teenager said that a man, whom she knew, had established physical relations with her and impregnated her. Later, he had fled. She given birth to the baby girl alone on Monday, and to avoid a social scandal, she had dumped the newborn in the plot.

As the teenager is herself a victim, no case has been registered against her for abandoning her baby.

The rape accused has been booked under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The police will trace and arrest the accused soon.