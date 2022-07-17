Ludhiana: Duo in security guard uniform robs newspaper vendor of 7.5k

Two miscreants, wearing uniforms of private security guards, robbed a newspaper vendor of ₹7,500 on Saturday after assaulting him with sharp weapons and sticks.

The victim, Rajesh Sharma of Durgapuri, said the incident took place at around 4.30 am, when he was heading towards Clock Tower from his house on his scooter.

Sharma said the two miscreants on a motorcycle blocked his way near Buddha Nullah bridge, which is just a few metres away from his house, and asked him to hand over any cash he was carrying. When he refused, they snatched the keys of the scooter and assaulted him.

He added that he cried for help when two cars were passing by, but no one came to rescue him. Even though there was a sweeper standing nearby, the two robbers threatened him.

The duo then fled with the scooter, in which ₹7,500 cash was kept, towards the Chander Nagar side on the stretch along Buddha Nullah. Sharma then called his son and they found the scooter parked along the road, but the cash was missing.

A case has been registered at Haibowal police station. The two suspects were captured assaulting Sharma on CCTV. The victim suffered injuries to his arms and legs.

Sub-inspector Amritpal, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said they are trying to trace the duo.