Ludhiana: EC issues notice to Warring for model code violation

The Election Commission (EC) has issued notice to Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for violating the model code of conduct by campaigning after 6 pm on May 30. The model code of conduct allowed election campaigning only till 6 pm on May 30. Despite this, complaints were received indicating that the Congress party continued to hold rallies beyond the permitted time. (HT File)

In response to this notice, Shimlapuri police have registered a case against Vipan Sharma, the election agent for the Congress party, for breaking election laws.

Upon investigation by the flying squad team, it was confirmed that the Congress party held a rally without permission after 6 pm, which is a violation of the election code and Section 144.

The Election Commission has demanded a written explanation from Raja Warring within 24 hours. Failure to respond in time will be taken as an admission of the violation.

Head constable Bhagwant Singh, investigating officer of Shimlapuri police station, said, “Following the information obtained from the flying squad team, a case has been registered against the election agent, Vipan Sharma, under section 188 of the IPC.