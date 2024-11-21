Ludhiana: ED case against city travel agent filed in PMLA court

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint against Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Jalandhar. The court has taken cognisance of the complaint. The Enforcement Directorate has revealed that Ghai accumulated substantial wealth through illegal immigration schemes.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Punjab Police at different police stations in Ludhiana under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and Emigration Act, 1983. The ED investigation revealed that the accused duped people by offering them false promises of providing work visas of foreign countries. Moreover, the accused was found not having any licence for providing such services.

The ED investigation further revealed that proceeds of crime generated by the accused was deposited in bank accounts maintained by him, his family members and various consultancy firms being operated by him. Ultimately the cash was used in purchasing various immovable properties. Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached commercial properties which were reportedly worth crores of rupees.

The ED has revealed that Ghai accumulated substantial wealth through illegal immigration schemes. He reportedly acquired at least 10 properties worth crores of rupees and secured ₹3.24 crore in bank deposits by allegedly defrauding hundreds of individuals with promises of Canadian work visas. The ED is now investigating him under money laundering charges.

Although Ghai declared an income of just ₹22 lakh between 2015 and 2018, he amassed significant real estate holdings, according to officials.

In an earlier action, the ED had attached two of his properties valued at ₹58 lakh. According to a recent FIR filed by the Ludhiana police based on the ED’s complaint, Ghai allegedly utilised money from his fraudulent activities to purchase multiple properties across Ludhiana. The FIR read, “Ghai collected money for providing work visas but failed to deliver. He transferred crores into accounts held under his name and his firms M/s Blessing Consultancy and M/s GND Consultancy Services from 2016 to 2018.”

Ghai, a resident of Victoria Enclave in Ayali Khurd, Ludhiana, was initially arrested by the Ludhiana police in July 2018. He is currently out on bail.

In March 2021, Ghai had claimed during ED inquiry that his firms were licensed under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Rules. However, the ED clarified that these licences did not authorise issuance of work visas, which fall under the Emigration Act.