Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Education department seeks to increase enrolment, but where are the benches?
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Education department seeks to increase enrolment, but where are the benches?

While the Punjab school education department is leaving no stone unturned to increase enrolment, many government schools in Ludhiana district are struggling to arrange basic amenities such as benches, and classrooms for their students.
In a recent initiative, the state education department formed ‘enrolment-booster teams’ along with state-level, district-level, block-level, and school-level committee. (Representative Image/Ht File)
In a recent initiative, the state education department formed ‘enrolment-booster teams’ along with state-level, district-level, block-level, and school-level committee. (Representative Image/Ht File)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

While the Punjab school education department is leaving no stone unturned to increase enrolment, many government schools in the district are struggling to arrange basic amenities such as benches, and classrooms for their students.

In a recent initiative, the state education department formed ‘enrolment-booster teams’ along with state-level, district-level, block-level, and school-level committee.

Director general, school education, Pradeep Aggarwal, said, “In order to make the enrolment campaign for the 2022-23 session a success, special enrolment booster teams have been formed. Last year, under the ‘each one, bring one’ initiative, the state education department had been able to increase the enrolment in government schools by 14%.”

Enrolment campaign initiated at full throttle

Principals have been asked to upload videos, documentaries, and posters emphasising on their school’s achievements, and attractions, along with their admission ‘theme song’ on online platforms, and share the link with parents, students, and NGOs. The opening of admissions will also be announced at places of worship near the schools.

Teachers have been told to meet Asha workers, sarpanches, municipal councillors and other influential people in their respective areas to inform them about the modern technologies that have been introduced in government schools.

“Nukad nataks (street plays) can be organised in areas around schools to raise awareness. Schools can also display academic and non-academic achievements of their students on the electricity poles, streets and markets to boost admissions,” Aggarwal said.

“Schools should get flexes or posters, announcing opening of admissions in government schools, pasted on autos, vans, and buses ferrying students to the school. Teachers should remind students about the opening of admissions during the morning assembly so that they spread the word. New admissions can be given incentives such as school bags, books, and geometry boxes,” read the director general’s orders, adding that helpline numbers should be mentioned on the posters, flexes and social networking platforms.

Focus on transgender students

Authorities have also been asked to encourage transgender students to enrol themselves in schools. The state education department will hold weekly admission review meetings with the district education officers and block nodal officers, and Aggarwal has directed DEOs and their deputys to hold weekly meetings with nodal officers pertaining to the admission process.

Not enough infrastructure

While the state government wants to ensure maximum enrolment in schools, many government schools in the district including Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet; Government High School, Giaspura; Government Primary School, Giaspura and Jahangirpur, do not have enough benches and classrooms to accommodate the existing pupils.

School libraries, rooms of the school head, and playgrounds are being used to adjust the students in the overcrowded schools.

“The department should limit admissions as only 40-45 students can be allowed to sit in a class. Schools are struggling with shortage of teachers and basic infrastructure. Students are forced to sit on cold floors and under the open sky during winters. Admissions need to be capped as per the space and resources available”, said a principal, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out