Ludhiana | Education dept warns government teachers of action if they exceed ex-India leave
Taking a serious note of government teachers exceeding their ex-India or other leaves than the permitted period, the Punjab education department has once again warned them of strict departmental action.
In a recent order dated July 11, the office of director, education department, has asked all district education officers (DEOs) in the state to report or inform immediately about the employees who exceed their granted leaves to the head office in SAS Nagar.
“In case of a delay by DEOs or school heads to report such employees, stern disciplinary action will be taken against them,” read the order of the director office.
‘Book tickets only if leave approved’
State education department has also directed the employees not to book the tickets for abroad before the approval of their leave applications.
Moreover, the DEOs have been asked to send the file of the employees for approval only after submitting all the required documents pertaining to their leave.
“In case of incomplete documents, the files are returned by the head office or the pleas are rejected, wasting the time of the department and the employees, and thus, the files should only be forwarded to the head office after submitting complete documents,” the director added.
Notably, in a previous such order issued last month, the Punjab education department had asked its employees, including government teachers, to avoid taking leaves for foreign tours when classes are ongoing and only take such vacations during summer and winter holidays.
The order, which was issued on June 21 by the office of director education department, senior secondary, Punjab (Coordination branch), came after the department received over 3,000 pleas from its employees seeking leaves for foreign tours in the coming months.
-
Ludhiana| 4 rabid stray dogs caught in 6 months
The civic body is in a stew over the rising number of rabid stray dogs being reported in the city. Four such cases have been reported from different parts of the city in the last six months. The MC has recently received the post-mortem reports from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Earlier, the department had also caught four rabid dogs in the last one-and-a half-year.
-
Agnipath Scheme violence in Ludhiana: 23 accused sent to judicial custody
After being in GRP custody for a day, a local court on Wednesday sent 23 accused held by the police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme to judicial custody. The local Government Railway Police had brought these accused on a production warrant on July 12.
-
IMD sounds ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ alert for Pune city
The India Meteorological Department has forecast 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the city and neighbouring areas, including the ghats, in the next 24 hours. “Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune on July 13 to 14. Chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Pune on July 15,” reads the IMD statement.
-
Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs
As a part of series of events planned under its anti-drug mass awareness drive, the district administration organised a poster making and slogan writing competition in numerous educational institutions here on Wednesday. A poster making and slogan writing contest was held at Kishori Lal Jethi Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Hundreds of students participated in the competitions and later, the top three winners were honoured by Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Manjeet Kaur.
-
Ludhiana | Deaf School students pass with flying colours in PSEB Class 10, 12 exams
All students from the School for the Deaf Children, Hambran Road, passed in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 board exams. While Navjot Kaur of Class 12 (humanities) topped with 69.2%, Jaspreet Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur, Aryan, and Vishal scored 68.2 %, 67.8%, 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively. Affiliated with the PSEB, the school, with 150 students and 15 teachers at present, was established in 1971 and is run by the Ludhiana Educational Society.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics