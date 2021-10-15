Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Elderly man dies after being pushed by daughter-in-law’s kin
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Elderly man dies after being pushed by daughter-in-law’s kin

The victim’s wife said the daughter-in-law’s kin pushed him following an argument following which he fell down on the floor and fell unconscious; complainant claims victim suffered a cardiac arrest, Ludhiana police waiting for post-mortem report
After the accused pushed the elderly man on the ground and he fell unconscious, his wife pleaded with the accused to take him to the hospital but they refused; later some of his aides took the elderly man to the hospital. Incident took place in Sundar Nagar of Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 72-year-old man died of suspected cardiac arrest after his daughter-in-law’s kin allegedly pushed him following an argument at the latter’s residence in Sundar Nagar of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Om Parkash Ahuja, 72. Police have booked four persons, identified as Dharmesh Budhiraja, the brother of the victim’s daughter-in-law, his mother Rukmani Devi, wife Aradhana and sister Satya, on the complaint of the victim’s wife, Parveen Lata.

Parveen Lata, who is a retired schoolteacher, told the police that their daughter-in-law Yamuna had lodged a domestic violence complaint against Om Prakash and their son Munish. The case is pending in the court.

She said that on the insistence of their daughter-in-law, she and her husband went to the house of Yamuna’s brother, Dharmesh. As soon as they reached there, the accused started abusing Om Prakash and later pushed him, following which he fell down on the floor and fell unconscious.

Prem Lata said she requested the accused to help her take her husband to the hospital but they refused. After sometime, some aides of Dharmesh reached the spot and dragged Om Prakash out of the house, laid him on the back seat of their car and took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s wife said that if he had got timely medical help, he may have survived.

Based on her complaint, police have lodged a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem. He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

