Ludhiana: Elderly man held with 1-kg opium
A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 60-year-old man with 1-kg opium .
The accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh alias Baba of Jawaddi Kalan.
Inspector Satwant Singh, in-charge, anti-narcotic cell-1, said Baba was nabbed near a petrol pump on Jawaddi bridge.
The Inspector added that Baba earlier worked as a property dealer is now into farming and has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years. He added that Baba used to procure the opium from Madhya Pradesh.
The accused was produced before a court sent to one day in police custody
A case under Sections 18B, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered at Dugri police station
-
Protesting for hike in stipend: GADVASU intern on hunger strike for 4 days rushed to hospital
An intern at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who had been on hunger strike for the past four days demanding hike in stipend, had to be rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The student, Shivam, was rushed to the civil hospital and his condition is stable. Earlier in the day, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi had spoken to the protesting students to convince them to lift the strike.
-
Public participation a must to revive groundwater conservation methods: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off “Digital Groundwater Raths” here marking the beginning of the “Groundwater Week” across the state to create awareness among the people for better conservation, management and use of the groundwater. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The 'Digital Groundwater Raths' will increase public awareness and will ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making the 'Groundwater Week' (July 16 to 22) successful throughout the state.”
-
Residents blame LMC inaction for pig menace
Lucknow After the deaths of a number of pigs in Faizullahganj, residents have blamed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for not catching pigs despite repeated requests. They have blamed the inaction of the LMC for the rising pig menace in various corners of city. However, LMC officials have their own explanations for their failure to control the population of pigs and stray dogs in the city.
-
Dalit schoolgirls forced to take off school uniforms in Hapur, SC Commission seeks report
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla summoned action taken report from Hapur police in a case in which two teachers of a primary school allegedly forced two dalit students to take off their uniforms. President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of Ravikant's tweet, Sampla sought a report from Hapur police on Sunday. Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said that matter is being investigated.
-
Ludhiana: Teen found 8-month pregnant, man booked
The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a resident of Kaind village in Dehlon for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pita. The victim, 15, who is a a resident of Virk village, said she works in the house of one Malkit Singh as domestic help, where she had met Paramjit The victim added that the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum.
