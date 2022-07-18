Ludhiana: Elderly man held with 1-kg opium

A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 60-year-old man with 1-kg opium .

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh alias Baba of Jawaddi Kalan.

Inspector Satwant Singh, in-charge, anti-narcotic cell-1, said Baba was nabbed near a petrol pump on Jawaddi bridge.

The Inspector added that Baba earlier worked as a property dealer is now into farming and has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years. He added that Baba used to procure the opium from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was produced before a court sent to one day in police custody

A case under Sections 18B, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered at Dugri police station