Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment

Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The family said that they would not cremate the body till the accused are arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Division Number 6 police registered an FIR against the accused, including Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Rakesh Bhola. Their aide is yet to be identified.

After the incident, Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains reached the spot. He stated that soon after coming to power, AAP workers have started “harassing” people. He sought stern action against the culprits.

The trader’s kin stated that on Wednesday evening, he objected to the AAP supporter parking his motorcycle in front of his shop. Following this, the accused abused him and called some aides who thrashed and humiliated him, besides forcing him to seek apology. Upset by the incident, the trader took the extreme step. In the suicide note, he also mentioned that the accused had borrowed ₹3 crore from him and not returned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Division Number 6 station house officer, inspector Rohit Sharma said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.