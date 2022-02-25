Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Elderly woman loses handbag to snatcher
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Elderly woman loses handbag to snatcher

Veena Rani, 65, of New Nanda Nagar, told the police that a scooter-borne man snatched her handbag and escaped; she said the handbag contained ₹5,000, her mobile phone and some medicines
The CCTV grab of the snatcher, in Ludhiana on Friday. (Sourced)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A scooter-borne miscreant snatched the handbag from an elderly woman in Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal on Friday. The accused has been captured in the CCTVs installed nearby.

Veena Rani, 65, of New Nanda Nagar, told the police that she had gone to Kakowal road to see her niece. At 2.30pm, when she was returning home, a scooter-borne man snatched her handbag and escaped. She said the handbag contained 5,000, her mobile phone and some medicines.

Basti Jodhewal SHO Vijay Kumar said the police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP