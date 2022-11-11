Ludhiana: Elderly woman robbed at gunpoint at her home

Three armed miscreants robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint on Wednesday by forcing their way into her home in Gobindgarh village.

Two of the robbers have been identified as Ravi and Vijay.

The victim, Charanjit Kaur, 63, said the three men had come to her doorstep on the pretext of getting hired as domestic helps. As she told them that they don’t need a house help, they started strangling her with a piece of cloth and dragged her inside her home. There, they tied her hands and legs with piece of rope and robbed her gold earrings, ₹1.65 lakh and two mobile phones.

At the time of the incident, her husband Sarup Singh and father-in-law were present at the house in the other rooms. Her husband is suffering from renal ailment while her father-in-law is bed ridden.

The woman added that when she tried to raise the alarm, the accused hit her with the handle of the gun and injured her. Hearing her cries, her husband came to the room and one of the robbers shot at him, but missed. Meanwhile, the domestic help turned up there and raised the alarm, following which the trio escaped.

Kaur told police that two of the robbers were addressing each other as Ravi and Vijay.

The victim’s son, Veerpal Singh, who is a realtor, said the robbers had struck ten minutes after he left the home. Veerpal said he found out that the accused had been taking rounds of the house since morning.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the robbery appears to be planned and the miscreants were aware of the number of people present in the house and their routine.

A case has been registered by the Focal Point police under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.

