Ludhiana: Employee concocts robbery story to grab employer’s money, held

An employee of an auto parts manufacturing unit was on Friday arrested for concocting a story of robbery with an intention to grab ₹3 lakh from his employer, police said on Friday.

A case under section 66 of Police Act has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal Police. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Prince from Phillaur, informed the police that two miscreants robbed him of cash after throwing chilli powder in his eyes near Ladhowal on Thursday night.

Prince worked as a collection agent for Joginder electrical and auto parts manufacturing unit, which is located in Phillaur. The police have also recovered ₹3 lakh from his possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Shubham Agarwal said that Prince made a complaint to the police control room on Thursday night that after collecting ₹3 lakh from the market, he was returning to Phillaur to deposit the same in the company office. When he reached the flyover near an amusement park near Ladhowal, his car developed a snag. He stopped the car on a roadside and alighted from the vehicle to check. Meanwhile, two bike-borne men came there and threw chilli powder in his eyes. The accused robbed cash from the car and escaped.

He said that he washed his eyes with water and informed his employer Joginder Singh and later alerted the police.

“The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Prince was changing his statements frequently. Moreover, there were no traces of chilli powder at the spot. The car was fine and did not develop any snag. He was taken to hospital for medical examination and the doctors did not find any injury or traces of chilli powder in his eyes or clothes,” the ADCP said.

“Prince confessed to his crime. He added that he concocted the robbery story with an intention to grab the money,” he added.

The ADCP added that the police have recovered ₹3 lakh from the fields under soil in Ladhowal following the information provided by the accused.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at Ladhowal police station, said that during investigation, Prince revealed that he had lost ₹3 Lakh in the stock market. When he collected money from the market, he hatched a conspiracy to grab the same to compensate for his loss.

The inspector added that Prince was working in the same firm for the past seven years. His employer used to treat him as a family member and had provided him a car to travel. He had also promised to send Prince abroad on his expenses.

A case under section 66 of Police Act has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal Police.

