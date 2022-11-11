Ludhiana: Employees’ union submits memo with MC commissioner seeking roll back of mandatory dope test

Seeking rollback of the order issued recently making dope tests mandatory for regularisation of 3,542 contractual sweepers and sewermen, the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday.

The union also demanded that the order making it mandatory for the contractual employees to submit scheduled caste (SC) certificates be put on hold. The union members, led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon, also met mayor Balkar Sandhu and raised their demands.

The members of the union said the orders to make dope tests mandatory should be rolled back as medical tests of around 85% contractual employees have already been conducted and having to go through an additional dope test will lead to further harassment.

Sahota and Sekhon said they also sought removal of the upper age limit of 42 for regularisation of contractual staff. They also called for regular jobs for contractual drivers, beldars etc.

Sekhon said the MC commissioner assured resolution of issues which can be dealt with at the local level and take up the others at the state level.