Ludhiana: Engineering students press for online exams

Pressing for online examinations, students staged a three-hour protest at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana on Monday.
Students protesting at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana on Monday over their demand for online exams (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Pressing for online examinations, students staged a three-hour protest at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College on Monday.

The protesters said that college authorities were insisting on holding offline examinations , though the Covid threat had not abated.

Computer Science, fifth semester, student Tawanjot Singh, said, “Our semester that should have been started in July started on September 7 due to the pandemic. Classes mostly did not take place in October, because there were a lot of festivals and holidays. Thus, only 30 to 40 classes which were actually conducted in a blended mode with the majority (approximately 60-70%) opting for the online mode.

Another protester said that at the start of the semester, colleges had given students a choice between online and offline classes. “We were told that open-book tests similar to the previous years will be held. Moreover, students from other districts are reluctant to appear for offline exams as their parents are still not allowing them to travel with the new variant Omicron becoming a global threat.”

The protest ended after the college authorities assured them that their concerns will be addressed.

