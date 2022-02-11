Ludhiana: Environmentalists ask parties to include green agenda in manifesto

Environment activists, under the banner of ‘Punjab Vatavarn Chetna Lehar’, organised a march on the banks of Buddha Nullah to press for the inclusion of green agendas, including clean air, water and food to all citizens, in their party manifestos.

The group also distributed copies of the green manifesto they had drafted, and asked political parties to make efforts to reduce pollution in Buddha Nullah by ending industrial and sewage discharge.

Social activists including Sant Balbir Singh Balbir Singh Seechewal, Dr Inderjit Kaur Pingalwara, and former bureaucrat KS Pannu led the rally, which started from Gurdwara Gau Ghat and culminated near Chand Cinema.

Candidates of different political parties, including Tarun Jain Bawa of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), Pritpal Singh Pali of Shirmani Akali Dal (SAD), Parveen Bansal of Bharatiya Janata Party, Madal Lal Bagg and Pappi Parashar from Aam Aadmi Party, and Gurdeep Dhaliwal of Jagraon joined the march and were presented copies of the green manifesto.

‘Vote for parties that work for environment’

Talking about the event, Seechewal said, “Pure air, water and food are the fundamental rights of every citizen but unfortunately it is being snatched from us. The present state of Buddha Nullah reflects the overall state of environment in Punjab. Political parties have never considered the environment, rivers, air and ground water as important electoral issues. We are therefore reaching out to voters to take it upon themselves and vote for those parties that will work for the betterment of the environment.”

‘Environmental emergency in Punjab’

In his appeal to young voters, Giani Kewal Singh, ex-jathedar takhat, Damdama Sahib, said, “Punjab is in environmental emergency. We have given copies of green manifesto to all political parties and candidates and requested them to include issues of pollution, air, water, forests and climate change in their manifestos to stop ecocide of Punjab.”

Shahi Imam of Ludhiana, Usman Rehman Ludhianvi, said that if people of Punjab start fighting for environmental issues, then political parties and governments will have no choice but to clean Buddha Nullah and improve the environment.

‘Groundwater depletion a major issue facing state’

Kahan Singh Pannu, IAS, former agriculture secretary, Punjab, said, “Our groundwater is depleting fast and Punjab is left with water only sufficient for 17 years. Our political leadership has so far not understood the gravity of the situation which is why voters should ask them tough questions on important such as this.”

On inclusion of the issue in manifestos of political parties, Ranjodh Singh of Ramgarhia educational council said, “We are happy to note that Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has mentioned the issue of environment in their manifesto. We are waiting to see how other parties incorporate it in their manifestos to know their stand on issues like cancellation of Mattewara Industrial Park and clean-up of Buddha Nullah.”

Kapil Arora of Council of Engineers said, “We need to protect our environmental heritage. Even PM Modi in his speech mentioned how drinking water is contributing to cancer in Punjab. We should vote out candidates who are trying to sell the bank of Sutlej in the name of development.”

‘Constitutional mandate to protect environment’

Jaskirat Singh of PAC for Sutlej and Mattewara said, “Article 48-A of the Constitution of India mandates that the state shall endeavor to protect and improve the environment and safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country. We are sending a loud and clear message to all political parties that it is their duty to protect the environment if elected.”

Col JS Gill of Buddha Darya Task Force, Satpal Singh of Green Mission, Jagraon, Jatinder Singh Manchanda of Sambhav, Baljit Kaur of Youth Empowerment Foundation, Bhupinder Singh of United Sikhs, MS Sekhon of Punjabi Pasar Bhaichara, Dr Navneet Bhullar, SS Longowal of Nature Human Centric Movement, Maninderjit Singh Bawa of PAC Satluj and Mattewara, Brijbhushan Goel of Mahatma Gandhi Peace Mission also participated with their teams.

