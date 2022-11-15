Ludhiana: Even 2 yrs after notification, city yet to get vending zones

Even after almost two years since the local bodies department notified 64 vending zones in the city, the work to establish them is yet to get off the ground.

The municipal corporation (MC) had in September issued a work order to establish one vending zone on Hambran Road under Smart City Mission at a cost of 1.18 crore, but even that is hanging fire. Authorities stated that the site has not been cleared out due to ongoing construction of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) nearby.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had in a meeting last week directed officials to expedite the project to establish street vending zones.

Vendors encroaching major portions of the road in multiple areas of the city is one of the major reasons behind incessant traffic jams and shortage of parking space.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that after the 64 sites were notified in December 2020, politicians and senior MC officials had raised objection against the list of sites. A new survey was also ordered in the past to replace a number of sites on the list, but no final decision has yet been taken.

Recently, MC decided to shift street vendors to the few sites which have been finalised, but that project is still in process. Over 21,700 street vendors were identified in a survey conducted by MC a few years back and the number is likely to have increased by now.

Vendors have also been raising hue and cry over the delay in allotment of sites and alleged that they have been facing harassment at hands of civic body officials. President of Ludhiana Rehri Fadi Association Tiger Singh, said, “As per norms, MC cannot take action against vendors until the zones are established. But, vendors still face harassment at hands of MC officials and have to pay hefty penalties.”

Nikhil, a resident of Haibowal, stated that there is no road in the city which has not been encroached by street vendors. “ We understand that they have to earn their livelihood, but they should not harass the public. Heavy traffic jams are witnessed throughout the city, especially in the old city areas and the civic body should shift the street vendors at least from the main roads by establishing the vending zones,” said Nikhil.