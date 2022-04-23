Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | EWS Colony residents stage protest as water supply run dry for fifth day straight

Residents, along with Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union members, Friday staged a protest at the MC Zone B office alleging irregular water supply for the last five months
Residents of EWS Colony, Ludhiana, protested after the lack of water supply for five consective days. (HT Files)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Irked by the lack of water supply over the last five days, EWS colony (ward number 17), Tajpur road, residents on Friday staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) at its Zone B office near Shingar cinema.

Residents, along with Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union members, said the problem of erratic water supply had caused them extreme discomfort over the last five months, adding that, of late, authorities have even stopped sending water tankers to the area.

In the absence of any sources to supplement water, residents have been forced to fetch buckets of water from adjoining areas in the scorching heat.

Saurav, a resident, said most residents living in the area are daily wagers, adding that they reach back home in the evening and it is difficult for them to carry water in buckets from adjoining areas. He further pointed out that women and children face more problems especially in harsh summer weather.

Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union member Rajwinder Singh said the labour class lives in the area and authorities have not been paying heed to their problems, adding that they had also taken up the matter with councillor Jasmeet Kaur and her husband Balwinder Singh to no avail.

“Now, the residents were forced to stage a protest against the authorities as there is no water supply in the area for the last five days. After we staged a protest, the authorities have sent two water tankers in the area, but it is not a permanent solution. If the authorities fail to resolve the issue in the coming few days, we will raise the agitation to the next level.” Singh said.

