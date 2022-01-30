Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Ex-GM of distillery unit booked forging permission letters of excise dept

Complainant said the accused, who was general manager (operations) at the firm’s unit on Mullanpur Road, Hambran in Ludhiana, had forged permission letters of the excise department and forwarded it to other departments, seeking their nod to start operations at other places also ,
(Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The former general manager (operations) of a distillery unit has been booked for allegedly presenting fake permission letters of the excise department to get clearance for new projects.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Loomba of Grami Patti village of Samana.

Complainant Lakhwinder Singh, who is the director of Kaya blender and distillery, Patiala, said the accused was a general manager (operations) at the firm’s unit on Mullanpur Road, Hambran, but resigned on June 2, 2021, citing personal reasons.

After his resignation, the unit’s officials found that Loomba had committed multiple frauds during his tenure, and also leaked some sensitive information to other firms, leading to losses for Kaya blender and distillery.

Lakhwinder said the accused had forged permission letters of the excise department and forwarded it to other departments, seeking their nod to start operations at other places also. The accused kept on forwarding fake permissions even after leaving the job.

In view of this, Lakhwinder filed a police complaint. Meanwhile, the excise department had also come to know about the fraud and filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Ram, the investigating officer, said Lakhwinder had filed a complaint on September 28, 2021. After investigating the matter for four months, police registered an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

