Ludhiana: Ex-secretary of cooperative society booked for embezzling ₹7.66 lakh

Malaud police have lodged an FIR against the former secretary of Bhikhi Khattara (Women) Milk Producers Cooperative Society Ltd for alleged embezzlement of ₹7.66 lakh from the society’s funds. The move comes after a special audit revealed serious financial irregularities. On August 8, 2024, the society’s management committee passed a resolution requesting police action. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by Kamaljit Mangat, assistant registrar, Payal, a special audit from April 2022 to July 2023 found that the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh, did not deposit the amount into the society’s bank account and instead diverted it for personal household expenses. Despite repeated opportunities, Singh did not provide explanations or supporting records.

Assistant sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said acting on the complaint, Malaud police registered an FIR under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.