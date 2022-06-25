Ludhiana: Experts concerned over change in seasonality of H1N1 virus

Already grappling with the rising number of Covid cases, the shift in seasonality of the H1N1 virus has left health department officials concerned. Normally, swine flu cases are reported in October and March, but the cases have started cropping up in June this year.

Health department official suspects that the virus may have mutated, which was aiding transmission in summer.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at department of medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said that cases of swine flu are usually witnessed post monsoon and post winter.

Around five swine flu patients from across the state are currently being treated under the observation of Dr Mahajan. They were first tested for Covid, but after they were found negative, they were tested for swine flu and came back positive.

The Chandigarh health department has asked for files of the patients and also carried out the death audit of BJP leader Sandeep Kapur, who became the first victim of swine flu in the state this year. The death audit is being carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to the general public to use masks and avoid going to crowded places so that the spread of swine flu can be prevented.

He said that the main symptoms of the disease include high fever, cough, cold, sneezing, running nose, pain in the throat, difficulty in breathing and diarrhoea. He said that if anyone has any of these symptoms, they should go to his nearest health centre and get tested so that speedy treatment can be provided.

Speaking on how the disease can be prevented, the civil surgeon said that one should cover their face with a handkerchief while coughing and sneezing; wash hands with soap before and after touching their nose, eyes and mouth and maintain distance from those suffering from cough, running nose, sneezing and fever.

“Drink as much water as possible and avoid shaking hands and hugging people with symptoms. Medicines should not be taken without taking advice of experts,” said Dr Singh.

At the same time, keeping in view the increasing number of Corona cases across the district, he appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and use face masks.