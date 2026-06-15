Ludhiana: Extortion, arms ring traced, Europe-based fugitive named kingpin

The Sadar police have booked six persons, including a Europe-based fugitive, for allegedly operating an organised crime network involved in extortion, illegal arms trafficking and heroin supply across Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab.

Investigators further claimed that the gang was involved in procuring and supplying illegal firearms and heroin. (HT File)

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According to an FIR registered at the Sadar police station, the gang was allegedly being operated by Namit Sharma, a resident of Sham Nagar, Ludhiana, who is currently based in Europe and is wanted in multiple criminal cases.

Police said Sharma is facing more than seven criminal cases and was directing the gang’s activities from abroad.

No arrests have been made so far.

The FIR names Abhijeet Singh, alias Mand of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Maniya Sahni of Jawahar Nagar, Ankush Yadav of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Sukhman Singh, Yuvraj Singh, alias Harman of Shingar Cinema Road, Sharma and several unidentified associates.

Police alleged that the gang, known by the name ‘Namit gang’, used threats and intimidation to extort money from businessmen and other residents.

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{{^usCountry}} In some cases, its members allegedly opened fire at the properties of intended targets to create fear and force them to pay extortion money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In some cases, its members allegedly opened fire at the properties of intended targets to create fear and force them to pay extortion money. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators further claimed that the gang was involved in procuring and supplying illegal firearms and heroin.

The accused allegedly sourced weapons and narcotics from border areas, including the Amritsar border belt, and distributed them in Ludhiana and other cities on Sharma’s instructions.

According to police, intelligence inputs indicated that the gang was planning a major criminal act in Ludhiana, including targeting a prominent businessman for extortion, when the case was registered.

A case has been registered under Sections 111(1), 111(2), 351(3) and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

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Police said further investigation is underway.