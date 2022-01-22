Ludhiana | ‘Extortion visits’ and ’snatching’ on rise, industrialists meet ADCP

Raising concern over security of industrialist and labourers in the industrial areas, a delegation of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (Fico) met additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Balwinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday.

The major issues highlighted were visits by different groups for extortion at the industrial units, rising incidents of snatching from workers, especially on pay days, among others. The members also demanded setting up of police halt points at different points in industrial areas.

President of Fico Gurmeet Singh Kular said in the past few months, incidents wherein anti-social groups visit the industrial units for extortion have increased. This poses threat to the industrialists as well as the workers.

“Police should immediately take action against the same and also the vigil should be increased at the industrial areas especially on pay days of the every month i.e. 7th to 10th and 22nd to 25th of every month. We have also demanded that CCTV cameras installed in the Focal point area should be repaired and connected with the police control room,” said Kular.

