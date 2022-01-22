Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | ‘Extortion visits’ and ’snatching’ on rise, industrialists meet ADCP
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | ‘Extortion visits’ and ’snatching’ on rise, industrialists meet ADCP

Ludhiana industrialists highlighted issues such as visits by different groups for extortion at the industrial units and rising incidents of snatching from workers, especially on pay days, in the meet
President of Fico Gurmeet Singh Kular said in the past few months, incidents wherein anti-social groups visit the industrial units in Ludhiana for extortion have increased, which poses threat to the industrialists as well as the workers. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Raising concern over security of industrialist and labourers in the industrial areas, a delegation of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (Fico) met additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Balwinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday.

The major issues highlighted were visits by different groups for extortion at the industrial units, rising incidents of snatching from workers, especially on pay days, among others. The members also demanded setting up of police halt points at different points in industrial areas.

President of Fico Gurmeet Singh Kular said in the past few months, incidents wherein anti-social groups visit the industrial units for extortion have increased. This poses threat to the industrialists as well as the workers.

“Police should immediately take action against the same and also the vigil should be increased at the industrial areas especially on pay days of the every month i.e. 7th to 10th and 22nd to 25th of every month. We have also demanded that CCTV cameras installed in the Focal point area should be repaired and connected with the police control room,” said Kular.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP