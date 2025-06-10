Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Ludhiana: Factory owner booked day after dead lizard found in ice-cream

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2025 06:08 AM IST

A seven-year-old had found the dead reptile in the ice-cream purchased from a roadside vendor on Sunday; as the contaminated ice-cream had been partially consumed by the child, he had to be provided prompt medical help

A day a dead lizard was found inside a ‘chocobar’ ice-cream, in Giaspura, the local health officials on Monday issued a penalty on the manufacturer for failing to maintain hygiene standards in the production facility.

A sample has been collected for further analysis. (HT photo for representation)

A seven-year-old had found the dead reptile in the ice-cream purchased from a roadside vendor on Sunday. As the contaminated ice-cream had been partially consumed by the child, he had to be provided prompt medical help. Though, he was reported to be fine upon reaching a nearby clinic.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Amarjit Kaur swiftly deployed a dedicated food safety team to investigate the matter. The team’s immediate priority was to inspect the manufacturing unit, supplying the vendor in question.

“Our team conducted a thorough inspection of the ice-cream manufacturing premises and observed significant hygiene lapses,” stated Dr Kaur.

“A sample has been collected for further analysis and a challan has been issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, due to the unhygienic conditions found,” she added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Factory owner booked day after dead lizard found in ice-cream
