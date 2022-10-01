Ludhiana: Factory worker booked for raping 19-yr-old co-worker

A factory worker has been booked for raping his 19-year-old co-worker and posting her lewd pictures online.

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Naginder Nagar.

The victim, a resident of Jaswal Colony, and the suspect worked together at a garment factory on Kailash Nagar Road.

The victim told police that the accused had raped her twice at a hotel on Chandigarh Road and taken video and pictures of her in compromising position. He also blackmailed her by threatening to leak the videos and pictures if she resisted his advances.

The woman said that after the accused posted her lewd pictures and videos on multiple WhatsApp groups, she narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to the police and got an FIR lodged.

Inspector Sandeep Kaur, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act at Division Number 7 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

