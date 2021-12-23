Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana factory worker decamps with 5 lakh worth goods

On December 21, the accused Rahul of Jalaun,Uttar Pradesh and his friend Faizan Ansari decamped with t-shirts, sweatshirts and bundles of clothes worth ₹5 lakh from the factory in industrial area-A of Ludhiana
The accused while decamping t-shirts, sweatshirts and clothes were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the factory in Ludhiana (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police lodged an FIR against two accused, a factory worker and his friend,who stole t-shirts, sweatshirts and clothes from a factory in industrial area-A.

The accused Rahul of Jalaun,Uttar Pradesh and Faizan Ansari were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the factory

Factory owner Ritin Gupta said the accused Rahul was his employee and used to stay in factory premises. On December 21, the accused stole t-shirts, sweatshirts and bundles of clothes worth 5 lakh from the factory with his accomplice.

