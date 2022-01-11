Ludhiana | Factory worker decamps with 50,000, arrested

The Basti Jodhewal police on Monday arrested a factory worker, who decamped with ₹50,000 cash after breaking open his employer’s drawer.

The police have recovered ₹45,500 cash from the accused. An FIR has been lodged following the statement of factory owner Vikas Sumani of Omaxe Royal Residency, Pakhowal road.

The accused Lalit Mahato of Samastipur of Bihar worked as an office boy in Vikas Sumani’s factory at Guru Vihar of Jodhewal for the past four years and used to live in the premises

Vikas said on January 8, the accused broke open the lock of the drawer and fled. He came to know about it on January 9 when he came to the factory to the cash missing and Lalit Mahato was also not present in the factory.

Sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said police have registered a case under Section 381(theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) of Indian Penal Code. The police arrested the accused hours after the incident when he was trying to escape from the city.

