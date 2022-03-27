Ludhiana | Family kidnaps, thrashes ex-staffer who eloped with daughter-in-law

A year after a man eloped with a married woman, her in-laws kidnapped her husband and thrashed him on Saturday.

The accused – Alamdeep, his brothers Bhau, and Bittu, their relatives Daddu, Rehmu and Bashir, all residents of Jainpur village – were booked on the complaint of Neeraj Kumar, 19, of Talwara village.

On March 23, the complainant was on his way to the vegetable market when the accused kidnapped him at around 8.30pm. They took him to a Jainpur village and locked him in a room. At night, they shifted him to a room in Noorpur village near the Sutlej River, tied him up and thrashed him.

“At night, when the accused fell asleep, I managed to untie my hands and escape. I took a lift to reach home and lodged a complaint with the police,”said Neeraj.

“I worked at the dairy farm of the accused, who used to harass their daughter-in-law. I objected to it several times. Later, we eloped,” he said, adding that they got married and have a child.

Sub-inspector Ravinder Pal Singh, station house officer at the PAU police station, said, “Alamdeep’s minor daughter had also run from home, and had been found by the police.”

An FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused, who are yet to be arrested by the police.