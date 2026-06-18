Ludhiana: Family targeted twice in 14 hours over refusal to withdraw FIR

A group of armed men allegedly attacked two houses belonging to the same family in Ludhiana’s Dr Ambedkar Nagar within a span of 14 hours, police said on Wednesday.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. (HT File)

According to police, the attacks were aimed at pressuring a family member to withdraw an FIR lodged against some of the accused earlier this year.

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The first incident took place around 3.30 am on Tuesday at the complainant’s parental home, where the accused allegedly damaged the locked main gate and vandalised two-wheelers parked outside before fleeing.

Around 5.30 pm the same day, the group allegedly targeted the complainant’s in-laws’ house while family members, including a five-month-old infant, were inside. The accused allegedly entered the house, damaged furniture, household appliances and vehicles, and fired multiple shots before escaping.

Based on a complaint filed by Chetna, the Model Town police have booked 16 persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city-3) Dev Singh said the complainant’s brother-in-law, Harjinder Singh, had lodged an FIR against some of the accused in May after they allegedly assaulted him.

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{{^usCountry}} “When Harjinder refused to withdraw the case, the accused allegedly targeted the family’s houses to intimidate them and force a compromise,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When Harjinder refused to withdraw the case, the accused allegedly targeted the family’s houses to intimidate them and force a compromise,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.